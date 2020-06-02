ROBERT GOLDEN BARTRAM “BOB,” 52 of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Rev. Justin Berry and Rev. Tony Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Osburn-Bartram Cemetery. He was born June 26, 1967, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of Golden Bartram Jr., of Genoa and the late Sue Simpkins Bartram. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1985 and soon became a truck driver for several locally owned companies where he made so many friends. Later he made the decision to join his father on the family farm and continue what his grandfather; the late Golden Bartram, had started. He enjoyed farming, building and the challenges that nature set before him. Bob was also a former bus driver for the Wayne County Board of Education. He was also a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church for many years. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Golden and Mae Bartram, as well as John and Mary Simpkins. He is survived by one son, Tyler Robert Bartram of Genoa; one daughter, Taylor Morgan Bartram (Ezekiel Zirkle) of Genoa; one brother, Marc Bartram and wife Lisa of Fort Gay, W.Va.; a special nephew, Garrett Bartram; the mother of his children, Patricia Kessinger Bartram; two aunts, Peggy Thompson and Pearl G. DesCombs; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends including Robert Noble, Darryl Perry and Carl Robertson; his dogs, “Lucy” and “Poppy” as well as “5 grand-dogs.” Friends may call 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
