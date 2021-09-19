ROBERT HENDERSON ROGERS passed away on the afternoon of August 26, 2021. Mr. Rogers was 89 years old, and he passed peacefully with his family at his side.
Mr. Rogers was born on September 12, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Celestine M. and Rolla F. Rogers. His mother was a schoolteacher and his father was a Riverboat Captain, going back to the days of steam-powered paddlewheel boats. While Robert was a boy, the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where he spent most of his life.
After graduating from Huntington High School, Robert followed in his father’s footsteps, going to work in the River Transportation Industry until 1952, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Randolph, touring Europe and the Mediterranean Sea until he was honorably discharged in 1956.
After his discharge, Robert returned to the river, working his way up to the position of Captain. He loved piloting a boat, navigating the waters of the Ohio River for 25 years and the Mississippi River for 15 more. Captain Rogers was one of the best at what he did, and enjoyed the challenges presented by the ever-changing conditions on the water.
After retiring, Mr. Rogers moved to Ormond Beach, Florida, to be near family. He enjoyed the beach, playing golf, eating home-cooked meals, watching old movies, listening to Big Band music, solving crossword puzzles, and entertaining family and friends with stories of the boats he worked on, the crews he worked with and the things he’d seen during his many years on the river.
Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Berry. He is survived by his brother, Bill Rogers and family, his sister, Nancy Berry’s family, his daughter, Terri Rogers-Schroeder, his son, Gregory A. Rogers, daughter-in-law, Alisa B. Rogers, his grandchildren, James Schroeder and wife Elsy, Robert Schroeder and wife Mary Anne, Elizabeth M. Fair and husband Ken, and great-grandchildren, Taylor Ann and Addison Schroeder. He will forever be loved, missed, remembered and appreciated.
