ROBERT HENRY NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He was born November 26, 1939, a son of the late Robert Nelson and Tenna Finley Nelson. Robert was a retired Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force. Later in life he also retired from Easter Seals of Alabama. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Lois "Sister Reid" Nelson; four sisters, Pauline Maynard, Marjorie Arthur, Nellie Horn, and Glenna Lee Fetty. Survivors include his daughter, Karla Nelson of Minnesota; a son, Robert H. Nelson III of Suwanee, Ga.; two sisters, Rose Boyes and Roberta Adkins; four grandchildren, Sydney Plante (John), Robert H. Nelson IV, Conner M. Nelson, and Reid W. Nelson; one great-grandchild, June Plante. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Fred Ferguson will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, with a gathering beginning at 1 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home Wayne, W.Va.
