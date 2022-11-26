Robert Henry Nelson
SYSTEM

ROBERT HENRY "BOB" NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He was born November 26, 1939, a son of the late Robert Nelson and Tenna Finley Nelson. Bob graduated high school from Kentucky Military Institute, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and his Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force and later from a second career with Easter Seals of Alabama. After a lifetime of living in multiple states and Italy, he and his wife retired to Mexico Beach, Fla., but could often be found on the road, especially at Beech Fork State Park, in their motorhome. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lois "Sister Reid" Nelson originally from Fort Gay; four sisters, Pauline Maynard, Marjorie Arthur, Nellie Horn, and Glenna Fetty; and his companion later in life, Minetta Rice. Survivors include his daughter, Karla Nelson of Otsego, Minn.; a son, Robert H. Nelson III of Suwanee, Ga.; two sisters, Rose Boyes and Roberta Adkins; four grandchildren, Sydney Plante (John), Robert H. Nelson IV, Conner M. Nelson, and Reid W. Nelson; and one great-grandchild, June Plante. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you