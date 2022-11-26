Robert Henry Nelson

ROBERT HENRY "BOB" NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He was born November 26, 1939, a son of the late Robert Nelson and Tenna Finley Nelson. Bob graduated high school from Kentucky Military Institute, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and his Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force and later from a second career with Easter Seals of Alabama. After a lifetime of living in multiple states and Italy, he and his wife retired to Mexico Beach, Fla., but could often be found on the road, especially at Beech Fork State Park, in their motorhome. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lois "Sister Reid" Nelson originally from Fort Gay; four sisters, Pauline Maynard, Marjorie Arthur, Nellie Horn, and Glenna Fetty; and his companion later in life, Minetta Rice. Survivors include his daughter, Karla Nelson of Otsego, Minn.; a son, Robert H. Nelson III of Suwanee, Ga.; two sisters, Rose Boyes and Roberta Adkins; four grandchildren, Sydney Plante (John), Robert H. Nelson IV, Conner M. Nelson, and Reid W. Nelson; and one great-grandchild, June Plante. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dorothy Harless Gilkerson
- Attorney says Title IX frustrations at Marshall continue
- Mark Alvis Christian
- Kennedy candidate Lochow focused on Martinsburg
- Marshall clinches bowl eligibility with 23-10 win at Georgia Southern
- Chesapeake woman sentenced on drug charges
- Two killed in weekend shooting ID'd; Portsmouth police seek suspect
- Jimmy J. Roberts
- Huntington looks to avoid imploding vs. Martinsburg
- Chuck Landon: MU needed to score more; WVU done
Collections
- Photos: 16th annual Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: City of Huntington conducts tree-lighting ceremony
- Photos: Huntington defeats Jefferson, 51-7 in class AAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Pets meet Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: People bundle up as temperatures drop
- Photos: Volunteers prep Thanksgiving dinners at New Life Church
- Photos: Black Friday shopping at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 20th annual WV Re-Fashion Show
- Photos: Festival of Trees and Trains
- Photos: Academy Sports and Outdoors opens in Barboursville