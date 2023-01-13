ROBERT HENRY NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, widower of Lois Nelson, died Nov 20, 2022, at home in Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He was a retired Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force and also retired from Easter Seals of Alabama. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Friends gather one hour before service at the funeral home.

