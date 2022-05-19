Robert Hensley

Robert Hensley

ROBERT HENSLEY, 85, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away May 16, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1937, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late William and Edna Hensley. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Hensley; one daughter, Judy Scott; siblings Rosemary, Gilmer and Aubrey Hensley. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Sheila and Brad Sanford, Marsha and Carsel Adkins and Thomas Sexton; two brothers, James and Dennis Hensley; grandchildren Jessica, Brandon, Jonathan, Brandy, T.J., Jayden, Ethan and Abigail; great-grandchildren Logan, Lucas, Caleb, Nolan, Elijah, Garrett, Jayce, Jonathan and "The Bean." Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you