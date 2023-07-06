The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Robert Hollis Garrett
ROBERT HOLLIS GARRETT, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday July 3, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Dearl Hutchison officiating. He was born January 18, 1937, in Looneyville, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Garrett. Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Garrett. Bob was fortunate to have two families that loved him very much. Three sons, Wesley Ray, Matt Craig Garrett and Larry Morris, five daughters, Sherry Kirby, Bobbie Cobb, Lisa Norman, Tina Brooks and Teresa Moore. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob had two special friends, Paul Brooks and Rich Parsons and his music buddy, Chris Cox. Bob was the most loving person you would ever know. He was an outstanding musician and artist. Bob was a member of the Beverly Hills Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Beverly Hills Church of Christ for God's work. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

