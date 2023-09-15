The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROBERT HOMER "BOB" BEYMER, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born on September 25, 1928, in Ripley, West Virginia, the youngest of seven children of the late Homer and Ada Thompson Beymer. Self-driven at an early age, he was the starting quarterback of his high school football team, leading scorer on the basketball team, played saxophone in the marching band, worked at the local grocery store, trapped muskrats and skunks to sell their hides, and delivered newspapers. It was on his morning paper route at the age of ten where he met his best friend, high school sweetheart, and wife of 72 years, Barbara Sue Wyatt.

Soon after his marriage, Bob joined the bookkeeping department at the Bank of Ripley and quickly moved up the ranks to teller then assistant cashier. He left Ripley in 1955 to become Vice President of the Lincoln National Bank in Hamlin, West Virginia. In 1959, Bob moved to Huntington and shortly afterwards, he became President of the Security Bank and at age 32, he was the youngest bank president in Huntington. In 1962, he earned his banking degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking. When asked what his favorite thing was about being a banker, Bob would always say making loans, as it provided him a means to help people find better opportunities and pursue their dreams.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you