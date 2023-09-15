ROBERT HOMER "BOB" BEYMER, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born on September 25, 1928, in Ripley, West Virginia, the youngest of seven children of the late Homer and Ada Thompson Beymer. Self-driven at an early age, he was the starting quarterback of his high school football team, leading scorer on the basketball team, played saxophone in the marching band, worked at the local grocery store, trapped muskrats and skunks to sell their hides, and delivered newspapers. It was on his morning paper route at the age of ten where he met his best friend, high school sweetheart, and wife of 72 years, Barbara Sue Wyatt.
Soon after his marriage, Bob joined the bookkeeping department at the Bank of Ripley and quickly moved up the ranks to teller then assistant cashier. He left Ripley in 1955 to become Vice President of the Lincoln National Bank in Hamlin, West Virginia. In 1959, Bob moved to Huntington and shortly afterwards, he became President of the Security Bank and at age 32, he was the youngest bank president in Huntington. In 1962, he earned his banking degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking. When asked what his favorite thing was about being a banker, Bob would always say making loans, as it provided him a means to help people find better opportunities and pursue their dreams.
After "retirement" in 1986, Bob and his colleagues went on to open First Sentry Bank in 1996. In the 20 years following, First Sentry Bank grew to be the largest bank in Huntington. Even in his 80s, Bob could still be found walking the three flights of stairs to his office every morning, he hated taking the elevator because it was too slow for his pace.
When not at the bank, Bob could frequently be found at the Guyan golf course either playing or watching the sport he loved. In his lifetime, he had many holes in one and could still beat his age at 75. Bob was an avid pilot and gin rummy player. Above all, he was devoted to his wife, family, and friends. For all who were fortunate to know Bob, may he be remembered for his kind generosity, quick wit and humor, and support of his community. To a very lucky few, he will simply be remembered as Dad and Papa.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Sue, and his son Robert Earl Beymer of Columbus, Ohio. Bob is joining Sue in heaven on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his daughter Jill Beymer Stevens (Dr. Ralph Stevens) and his son Bryan Beymer (Mrs. Patricia Beymer), six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Services will be private for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park and friends are invited to a celebration of life reception at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Saturday, September 16. 2023, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
SHARON LEE WARD, 92 of Huntington, WV widow of William Ward, died Sept. 10. Funeral services…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.