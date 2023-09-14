The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROBERT HOMER BEYMER, 94, of Huntington, widower of Sue Beymer, died Sept. 5. He was a founder of First Sentry Bank. Services will be private at Woodmere Memorial Park. There will be a public celebration of life reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Guyan Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

