ROBERT JOE IRBY, 88 of Huntington, widower of Juanita Trent Irby, died April 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a delivery driver for Lowe's. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on April 23 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. There will be no procession to the cemetery and no visitation before the service. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

