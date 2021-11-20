ROBERT JOSEPH NICHOLS, 74, of Milton, husband of Susan Hunter, died Nov. 12 in Carington Park Nursing Home, Ashtabula, Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the American Legion, 6024 U.S. 60, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Special Forces Association Chapter 68 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 207, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

