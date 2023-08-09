ROBERT JUNIOR "J.R." EDMONDS, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., left this world June 13, 2023, after a short illness. He was born September 11, 1948, in Apple Grove, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents James "Junior" and Martena Nowlin Edmonds, brothers Gale Lee Edmonds, Stephen Edmonds and sisters Awilda "Wig" (James) Simpkins and Dorothy (Bill) Shafer, Mary Edmonds and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Teena Edmonds, a brother, James "Jimmy" Edmonds, and his children Teresa (Michael) Seabolt and Robert "R.G." (Amanda) Edmonds, grandchildren Garrett and Cameron Wamsley, Hunter Clendenin, Braelyn and Farris Edmonds, five great-grandchildren, Adler Wamsley, Eli and Emmie Grace Wamsley, Apollo and Elvira Clendenin, several nieces and nephews, and his step children Greg, Cheyenne and Trina. Dad enjoyed fishing, traveling, westerns, football, bingo, and feeding the local wildlife. He was quite adventurous, living his life well and fully. His kindness, compassion and wisdom were unmatched. He loved his children fiercely, his family above and beyond. He was always a humble man with a quick-witted sense of humor and always the first to offer a helping hand and the last to leave your side, no matter the situation. Although he left us without anything being unsaid, we wish we could say those things to him a million more times. He will be very sadly missed by all those who loved him. Our family is forever changed. Honoring dad's request, there was no visitation or funeral services and he is now residing back home in Apple Grove, W.Va.
