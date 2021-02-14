ROBERT KEITH GREMP (Bob) passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington on February 8, 2021. He was 89. Bob was a longtime resident of The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida and had recently moved to West Virginia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Belle, in 2013. Born to Raymond and Georgina Gremp on December 19, 1931, in Webster Groves, Missouri, Bob was an Eagle Scout and star athlete at Webster Groves High School, earning a scholarship to Harvard College. He continued his athletic exploits at Harvard, earning letters in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went through Officer’s Candidate School, followed by basic and advanced flight training before serving as a P2V Neptune pilot in Okinawa, Japan, from 1957-1959. He met Mary Belle, a schoolteacher, on the beach in Pensacola, Fla., while in flight school, and they were married on December 28, 1956, in Sebring, Fla. Bob was honorably discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1959. Bob joined Johnson & Johnson in 1959 as a salesman in the Hospital Division in Miami, embarking on a 36-year executive career that took him around the world while he and Mary Belle raised their family in Basking Ridge, NJ, and Fort Worth, TX. He helped build the company’s Hospital Products and Infection Control business units and then expanded them internationally. Following his retirement from Johnson & Johnson in 1995, Bob and Mary Belle settled in The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, where he was an avid golfer and a faithful member of Riverside Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Fla. Bob was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed rooting for the Harvard Crimson teams. He was a devoted reader of history, enjoyed going to the Jacksonville Symphony and traveling the world with Mary Belle. More than anything, Bob loved being a grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Cathy (Tom) Dugan, Lynn (Jim) Cummings and Keith (BJ) Gremp; his grandchildren, Courtney (Michael) Dugan Cimino, TJ (Taylor) Dugan, Tim (Megan) Cummings, Drew Cummings, Sarah (Joe) Thomas, Sandy Jennings, Paige Gremp; and his great-grandchildren, Rowan and Brooks Dugan, Nellie Thomas and Hadley Jennings. With his infectious smile and positive outlook on life, he will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial celebrating Bob’s life will be held at his favorite place, The Plantation Beach Club, in the near future. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- Company plans to establish medical marijuana dispensary in Huntington
- Clemson DB LeAnthony Williams commits to Marshall
- Barboursville man donates personal aircraft to Marshall aviation program
- Lost Huntington: Le Chateau
- Mexican man sentenced to more than five years in Huntington drug case
- Clinic capable of doing 3,000 vaccinations a day to open in Cabell County
- With music career poised to turn corner, heart attack claims 'Last Outlaw' Cazad
- Power outages stretch on as Tri-State deals with winter storm
Images
Collections
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Winter storm hits area
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team takes on Charlotte, Monday
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, men's basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Fairland
- Photos: Valentine My Yard program
- Photos: Marshall University soccer team takes on OVU
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane