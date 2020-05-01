ROBERT KENT SNYDER, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center-Cardio ICU. Kent, as he liked to be called, was born on October 17, 1939, to Roy and Irene Lester Snyder in Weston, W.Va. He graduated from Weston High School summa cum laude and furthered his education at West Virginia University where he majored in chemical engineering and participated in the ROTC, achieving 2nd Lieutenant status. While employed by Borg Warner and Betz Chemical Companies, Kent worked in many countries including, but not limited to, Japan, New Zealand, Canada and Australia. Tiring of the chemical industry, he went into insurance, stocks and bonds with John Hancock Life Insurance. He was an avid WVU football, soccer and basketball fan. Kent loved traveling, camping and boating. He was a longtime member of St. Mathews Methodist Church, Weston, W.Va., and over the past few years has been attending Central Christian Church (DOC), Huntington, W.Va. Kent is survived by several close friends and cousins, Russell Damron, Huntington, W.Va., Brenda Mayle, Salem, W.Va., Donna (Mikel) Perez, Staunton, Va., Genelda Neal, Gassaway, W.Va., Ester Sue (Ike) Lloyd, Rippon, W.Va., Betty Jane (Jesse) Stout, Sheffield Lake, Ohio, Lester (LuAnn) Jendro, Dracut, Mass., Charla (David) Barrett, Weston, W.Va., Betty (Noah) Newsome, Staunton, Va., and a host of others. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, private family viewing will be on Friday, May 1, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with burial on Monday in Broad Run Cemetery, Jane Lew, W.Va. A celebration of life will be held this fall with Reverend Jacque Compton leading the festivities. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to DOC-Central Christian Church or a charity of your choice. The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff at St. Mary’s Cardio-ICU for the loving care they provided him throughout his illness. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made online at www.regerfh.com.
