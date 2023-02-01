ROBERT KILLGORE STEELE, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Yates and Rev. Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
He was born July 7, 1932, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Leon DeWitt and Ida May Killgore Steele. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alma Jean Edenton Steele, brother Charles B. Steele, sisters Dorothy J. Steele, Betty J. Steele Pennington, Anna M. Steele Wood and infant brothers Leon DeWitt Steele Jr., Joe M. Steele, and James W. Steele.
He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. Bob was employed by National Mattress Company (NAMACO) where he worked his way from traveling salesman to General Manager of the Huntington factory and National Sales Manager. After retiring from NAMACO, he went on to be co-owner of Morning Surf Waterbed Company in Franklin, Tennessee. Upon the sale of that company, he worked for his son, Benjy, at Benjy's Harley-Davidson. Bob also worked for Beard Mortuary. He will also be remembered as the friendly, smiling presence who worked for First Sentry Bank (WesBanco).
He was a member, hospital visitation volunteer, and usher at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He was a former member of Highlawn Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and on several boards. He is survived by his family, son Robert B. "Benjy" and Kelli Steele, daughter Mary Beth Steele; his most loved grandchildren Megan E. (Brent) Payne, Amanda Ottaviano, Kaitlin (Dakotah) Chambers, Abigail Brooke Steele, and Jacob Benjamin Steele. Bob loved his eight great-grandchildren, Aubree Jane Ottaviano, Maddox Jorge Ottaviano, Gemma Kay Ottaviano, Rocco Samuel Ottaviano, Paxton Steele Payne, Gunnar Marsh Payne, Marlee Elizabeth Payne, and Nolan Robert-Paul Chambers whose arrival he was excitedly expecting. Special nieces and nephews are Susan Steele Viliborghi, Brenda Steele Prather, Jane Wood Nicholson, and Connie Curry; nephews Paul Wood and Del Curry, and a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. Beard Mortuary. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
