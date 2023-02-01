ROBERT KILLGORE STEELE, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Yates and Rev. Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

He was born July 7, 1932, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Leon DeWitt and Ida May Killgore Steele. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alma Jean Edenton Steele, brother Charles B. Steele, sisters Dorothy J. Steele, Betty J. Steele Pennington, Anna M. Steele Wood and infant brothers Leon DeWitt Steele Jr., Joe M. Steele, and James W. Steele.

