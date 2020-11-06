Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT L. “BOB” BRYANT, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Bob was the husband of Garnet Holland Bryant of Ceredo. He was born October 15, 1930, son of the late Aubrey C. Bryant and Georgia Davis Bryant of Huntington. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles E. Bryant of Melbourne, Fla., and Paul C. Bryant of Chicago, Ill.; and his first wife, Betty Meadows Bryant of Huntington. Bob is survived by his wife, Garnet Bryant of Ceredo; two sons, Steve (Beth) Bryant of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Roger (Ellie) Bryant of Lexington, Ky.; one brother, Richard (Sherry) Bryant of Ashland, Ohio; one sister, Dolores Ashworth of Huntington; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch with 43 years of service. Bob was a Mason and member of Crescent Lodge No. 32, Ceredo, where he was Past Master, and was past District Deputy Grand Master of the Fifth Masonic District of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of WV. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Marcum Chapter No. 32 and a Past Patron; and was a Grand Representative of Florida in WV from that chapter. Bob loved old cars and was the owner of a Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang convertible that he took to a lot of cruise-ins and car shows in the Tri-State. Visitation and funeral services will be private for the family, with Pastor C.J. Adkins presiding. The Masonic Lodge and Pastor C.J. Adkins will conduct a public graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenvoa, is assisting his family with arrangements.

