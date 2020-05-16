Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROBERT L. RONK “BOB,” 79, of Huntington, W.Va., beloved husband of the late Margaret Juanita Ronk “Nita,” passed away May 13, 2020, at home, after a short illness. Bob was born January 18, 1941, in Huntington, the son of the late Eugene and Mary L. Black Ronk. After graduating from Vinson High School, he spent 4 years in the Air Force. After returning, he was the manager of Huntington Brass Inc. and Null’s Machine Shop Inc. until his retirement. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Randy L. Ronk, and two sisters, Carol Wheeler and Betty Dixon. He is survived by two sons, Michael S. (Carol) and Jeffrey A. (Angela), and four granddaughters, Megan (Nick) Mitchell, Mandie, Maggie and Erin. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Jo (Earl) Waugh, and a brother, James Ronk, and two special friends, Greg L. Null and Brett W. Watts. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.