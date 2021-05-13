ROBERT LEE BIAS, 89, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 12. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 15 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
