ROBERT LEE “BOB” NAPIER, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Jay Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, with military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Post #93, Kenova. He was born June 22, 1933, at Wayne, a son of the late Nathan and Nannie Burks Napier. Bob retired as a machinist with Owens-Illinois and was a member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church, the Upper Room gospel group, the American Legion Post No. 93 of Kenova and the Loyal Order of Moose, Ashland, Ky. Additionally, Bob was an inventor and loved to play the guitar anytime, anywhere, with anybody. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Napier; a son, Charles “Charlie” Napier; brothers, Frank, Charles, Nathan and Elmer Napier; and sisters, Audrey Owens, Hellen Etta Brown, and Nannie Mae Napier. Survivors include three daughters, Judy Waugh (Roger) and Laura Blankenship (Mark), all of Huntington, W.Va., and Patsy Smith (Mitch) of Clemmons, N.C.; two sisters, Paulette Ross of Huntington, W.Va., and Suzie Eplin of Wayne, W.Va.; one brother, Don Napier of Huntington, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Pam, Lisa, Rocky, Christy, Leslie, Jason D., Jessica, Paige, Jason W., Kristen and Jennifer; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two lifelong friends who were like family, Gordon and Johnny, and a third friend, Patrick, who was a like a son; and his faithful companion, “Buddy.” Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
