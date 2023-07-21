ROBERT LEE "BOB" WARD, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away last Saturday morning at the Proctorville Wyngate assisted living facility, surrounded by close family members and Hospice of Huntington, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by wife Mildred "Midge" Ward; father Raymond Theodore Ward; mother Louella Ward; twin brother Bill Ward; younger brother Jim Ward and close friend Charlie Justice. Surviving family include daughter Kathy Hartman (Jim Stone) (his favorite child!); son David "Monte" Ward; granddaughter Erica Hartman; grandsons Brandon Hartman; Bryan, Rob and Tom Ward; daughter-in-law Diane Ward; granddaughter-in-law Lauren Miller; great-grandkids Maggie "Ollie", Evie and Anna Ward; a host of nieces and nephews and special friend Sandy Justice. Bob graduated from Huntington East and attended Marshall University pursuing an accounting degree until he joined the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Knox and later served in the Army Reserves at Spring Valley. He was an accountant for Borden's Dairy before joining General Electric Credit as a salesman. He advanced to Area Salesman before he retired. He was a member of The Huntington Jr. Chamber of Commerce. He was long time member of the Huntington YMCA. At age 88 he missed one day of his daily routine of working out at the Y, followed by deep discussions with his fellow Democrats. When he arrived at 6 a.m. that day, he found the Y was closed due to snow. He and Midge were regular attendees of The First Congregational Church of Ceredo. There he was outnumbered by Republicans, including his wife, Midge. Both he and the membership enjoyed the debates and didn't let them lessen their deep friendships. Bob made personal relationships with everyone he met. He would ask them personal questions and then find ways of using that information to make them laugh. He was one of those people who could get away with saying things to people others could not. Not only were they not offended, but they were also entertained by his wit and formed an immediate bond. Though there are many to choose from, the one that stands out in my mind was when he was admitted to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a mild stroke. He was repeatedly asked by caregivers if he knew his name, if he knew what year it was and if he knew where he was. When he was subsequently admitted, his admitting nurse asked him all these questions and one more. She asked if he knew who the President was. He responded Brent Musteller. I laughed out loud. The nurse looked at me like I was the worst son. I knew he meant Brent Marstellar, President and CEO of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Coming after the question "do you know where you are," that was the correct answer, but just not the correct last name. He was an avid reader and watched all the news shows available, so he knew a lot about everything. An hour with him and you learned the equivalent of reading multiple newspapers and watching multiple news shows. His death was quick, painless and with dignity. He certainly deserved such an end. The family will be having a private ceremony. Anyone wishing to do so can make donations in his name to one of his two favorite charities: The Hoops Children's Hospital or Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
