ROBERT LEE CART SR. of Milton, passed away on January 19, 2023. He was 94 years old. He was born on May 22, 1928 to the late Cecil Cart and Opal Cart. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five sisters and his third son, Terence Christopher Cart. He is survived by one sister, Reta Jo Chittum; his five other beloved children: Robert Lee Cart, Jr. and wife Sharon Cart, Cecil William Cart II and wife Sandra Kay Cart, Kathy Brandt, Sandra Lynn Cart and Jerri Borresen and husband Bill Borresen; seven grandchildren: Bobbi Jo Riley, Scott Cart, Celeste Hughes, James Patrick Cart (deceased), Marissa Elaine Cart, Robert William Pazo, Christopher Cart, and Damien Cart; two step grandchildren, Robin Romanoff and Eric Borresen; 11 great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Fatality reported in car wreck near Salt Rock
- Ahmed becomes 12th Herd player to enter transfer portal
- Owen Porter to return for sixth football season at Marshall
- Nathan Cole Shepard
- Brenda Sue Frye Hall
- Everett Leo Childers
Collections
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Van, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall welcomes incoming students
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: "Fulfilling the Dream Together" at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
- Photos: Hurricane Skate Park
- Photos: Boys basketball, South Point takes on Fairland