ROBERT LEE EAVES, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Roger Mooney and Pastor Jesse Lacy. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery. He was born April 27, 1951, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Kenny and Angeline Adkins Eaves. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters, Lettie Eaves, Spicie Eaves, Thelma Sizemore and Vanie Farley; and three brothers, Orville, Leslie, and Edward "Ebo" Eaves. He is survived by his wife, Lovevona Eaves; one son, Scottie Lee Eaves; one stepdaughter, Lovevona Mae Chastain (Tim); two brothers, Stanton Eaves (Joyce), and Kenneth Eaves (Marsha); two grandchildren, Haileigh Runyon and Makayla Chastain; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Farley Marcum and Lorraine Farley-Owens (Miles); father-in-law Acie Farley; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Woodland Oaks and Hospice of Huntington for their care and compassion. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
