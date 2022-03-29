ROBERT LEE FERGUSON, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born February 7, 1935, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Alford and Roxie Ferguson. He was retired from BASF Corp. after 22 years of service. He is also preceded in death by a son, Robert “RJ” Ferguson; brothers, Algie Ferguson, Alva Ferguson, Argie Ferguson and Carl Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Ferguson; son, Chris (Tabitha) Ferguson of West Hamlin, W.Va.; grandchildren, Kristen (Chris) Tabor, Casey Ferguson, Ashley Ferguson; great-grandson, Ryder Lee; sister, Opal Vance of Logan, W.Va.; two brothers, Don Ferguson of Florida and Charlie Ferguson of Branchland, W.Va. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Branchland United Baptist Church, Branchland, W.Va., with Alan Frye, Earl Ramey and Bennie Dean officiating. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences may expressed to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

