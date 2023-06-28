The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROBERT LEE LEGG, 83, of Milton died June 26 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 1 at Milton Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Milton Volunteer Fire Department, 341 E Main St., Milton, 25541. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

