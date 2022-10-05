ROBERT LEE PRESSON, 94, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Friday September 30, 2022. He was born November 13, 1927, in Fayette County, WV, a son of the late Earl and Delores Nutter Presson. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Dixie Lee Presson.
He was a WV State Trooper from June 14, 1954, until August 1, 1982. He was a veteran of the Korean War from 1950 until 1953. He was Army Airborne serving in the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky. And had earned his Jump Master wings. He was a supervisor for the WV Dept of Transportation from 1982-1997. He attended WV Tech at Montgomery under a football scholarship, and he was on the 1949 undefeated football team. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of the Buffalo Masonic Lodge, Buffalo, W.Va. He graduated from Ansted High School in 1946.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa (Wayne) Woodall; two granddaughters, Ashley (Jamie) Streets and Dr. Brittany Woodall.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday October 8, 2022, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va., where American Legion Post 111 will perform a military graveside service. A visitation will be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
WILMA LOUISE CHAPMAN, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.