Robert Lee Presson
ROBERT LEE PRESSON, 94, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Friday September 30, 2022. He was born November 13, 1927, in Fayette County, WV, a son of the late Earl and Delores Nutter Presson. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Dixie Lee Presson.

He was a WV State Trooper from June 14, 1954, until August 1, 1982. He was a veteran of the Korean War from 1950 until 1953. He was Army Airborne serving in the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky. And had earned his Jump Master wings. He was a supervisor for the WV Dept of Transportation from 1982-1997. He attended WV Tech at Montgomery under a football scholarship, and he was on the 1949 undefeated football team. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of the Buffalo Masonic Lodge, Buffalo, W.Va. He graduated from Ansted High School in 1946.

