ROBERT LEE STOVER SR., “BOB,” age 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Stover and Anna Mae Stover, stepfather, William Smith, half-brother, Kenneth Smith, half-sister, Patty Dalton, grandson, Robert Keith Stover, stepdaughter, Beverly Lucas, and stepson, Steven Lucas, and the mother of his three children, Vera Stover. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Violet Stover of Huntington; daughter, Virginia Stumbo and husband Steve of Burlington, Ohio; sons, Robert Stover Jr. and his wife Sue of Huntington, Kenneth Stover and wife Kimberly of Huntington; stepdaughter, Tina Lucas of Huntington; stepsons, Mark Lucas of Springhill, Florida, and Dale Lucas of Huntington; sister, Phylis Adkins and husband Willard of Beckley, W.Va.; half-sister, Ellen Call and husband Ray of Marion, Virginia; and 17 grandchildren. Bob was owner of Stover Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Huntington for many years. He was also active with the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association Program until he became disabled to do the work. All services will be private. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
