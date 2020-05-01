ROBERT LEE “BOB” SWANN, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Linda Swann, died April 29. He was an employee of ACF in Huntington and a retired school bus driver for Lincoln County schools. There will be a private family graveside service at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.