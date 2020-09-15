Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT LESLIE MORT, 99, a resident of Springwell Senior Living, died on September 6, 2020, with a son and daughter by his side at Gilchrist Center in Columbia, Md. Robert was born in New Castle, Pa., on June 9, 1921, to the late William M. Mort and Helen E. Miller. A 1939 graduate of New Castle, Robert began his career with the B&O Railway in 1939, serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from CSX Corporation, in Huntington, W.Va., in 1981. His wife of 72 years, the late Shirley Mae Mort (Boyd), passed away in 2015, and his brothers, William F. Mort and Dyke D. Mort, also predeceased him. Robert is survived by his four children, Robert L. Mort Jr. (Robbin) of Clayton, N.C., Gretchen M. Greer of Tunbridge, Vt., Blair B. Mort (Betsy) of Huntington, W.Va., and Heidi P. Mort-Green (Brian) of Baltimore, Md., as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Castle View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, New Castle, Pa., arrangements handled by R. Cunningham Funeral Home (www.cunninghamfh.com). Memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 (www.gilchristcares.org) or the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 (www.borail.org).

