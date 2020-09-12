Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT LESLIE MORT, 99, of Columbia, Md., widower of Shirley Mae Boyd Mort, died Sept. 6 in Gilchrist Center. He retired from CSX Corporation. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Baltimore, Md. Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle, Pa., with arrangements by R. Cunningham Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11422 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, or the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21223. www.mwfuneralhome.com.

