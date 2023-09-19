ROBERT LEWIS COLLINS, 93, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born December 22, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Delbert and Chlory Jackson Collins. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard, Marvin, Dwain, and Ralph Collins. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Keenan Collins; two daughters, Kala Hartwell (David) and Barbara Jenkins (Woody); one sister, Delores Kirtley; two grandchildren, Robert Hartwell (Carly) and Jillian Watkins and by four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Drew, Rachel Hartwell and Tyler Watkins. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Minister Danny Evans officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their love and care. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
