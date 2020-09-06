Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROBERT LEWIS FEDERER, 69, of Huntington, husband of Judy Federer, died Sept. 4 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the retired owner of Lindsie’s Construction. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Free Will Baptist Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Building Fund at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.