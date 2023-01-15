ROBERT LEWIS WILLIAMS, 83, of Huntington, husband of Judy Ann White Williams, died Friday, January 13, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. The burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born November 18, 1939, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Paul Arnold and Mabel Eloise McClung Williams. His brother, Paul Arnold Williams, II., also preceded him in death. He graduated from Point Pleasant High School, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and obtained his master's in Occupational Safety, and Hazard. Bob was a retired teacher for the Cabell County Board of Education, having taught at Huntington East, Enslow Junior High and Huntington High Schools. He was a member of the Community of Grace Methodist Church, American Legion, was a past president of the Cabell County Education Association, and a member of the WV Education Association, of which he was a member of the executive committee. In addition to his wife, Judy, survivors include his daughter, Robin Lynn Williams of Huntington, and a grand dog, Orleans. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

