ROBERT LOUIS "BOB" CARNAHAN, 82 of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., formerly of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Entombment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He was born January 23, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of the late Louis Edward and Alene Jeanette Patterson Carnahan. Bob was a 1963 graduate from Marshall University. Bob was former owner of U.S. Equipment and Distributors and was an Army veteran. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Carolene Bennett Carnahan, daughters Kelly Carnahan of Bloomington, Ind., LeeAnn (Jim) Parker of Chesapeake, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Kimberly (Bill) Tomblin of Huntington, and Cindy (Homer) Walters of Jacksonville, Fla.; three3 grandchildren, Hank Stowers, Kelci and Bryce Parker; two stepgrandchildren, Blake Tomblin and Kara Cihon; two step- great-grandchildren, Liam Sumpter and Lennox Cihon;, and two ShihTzus, Bentley and Cooper.

