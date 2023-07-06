ROBERT MITCHELL HARSHBARGER, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in St. Mary's Medical Center on July 2, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born January 25, 1946, in Norfolk, Va., to Clarence and Dora Mae Harshbarger. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jett-Harshbarger, daughter Toni Michele Black (Tim), granddaughter Dr. Britani Shaye Black, sister Mattie Craig (Pete), and sisters/brothers-in-law Sandra Ellis (Larry), Lee Jett (Strother), Roger Jett (Vicki), and Clinton Galloway. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law Alice Jett, sister Barbara Thacker (Junior), sister-in-law Carol Galloway, and brother Bill Harshbarger. Robert was a sergeant / veteran in the United States Army, where he served two tours in the Vietnam War and received numerous medals, including the Purple Heart. He retired from the Veterans Administration Regional Office, where he was a rating specialist. Robert was an avid golfer and longtime member of the former Spring Valley Country Club. He had many "golfing buddies" over the years, including George Lang, Charlie Watts, John Pullen, and many others that have passed previously. He loved boating at Beach Fork, fishing, and bowling. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching movies and playing cards. He will be sorely missed by family, friends, and countless others who knew him. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel and Spring Hill Cemetery Abbey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, located at 230 E. Ohio Street Suite 500 in Chicago, IL 60611, be considered. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
