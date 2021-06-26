ROBERT P. BOB SWANN, 89, of Huntington, husband of Mary Lou Nelson Swann, died June 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was owner and operator of Installation Service and Sales. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 27 at Crossroads United Methodist Church; visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park at 11 a.m. June 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

