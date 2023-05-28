ROBERT SEAN HARRISON, husband of Autumn Foster, departed this life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home in Paris, Ky., with family by his side, at the age of 66 years. Sean was born on June 20, 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Keith Harrison and the late Dr. Patricia Simms Harrison, attended Marshall University as well as the University of Kentucky, where he was currently employed as a contractor for the University, and did woodworking in his spare time. He was a Master carpenter, a huge U.K. fan, a member of Paris City Club, loved spending time with his family, enjoyed music, working with animals, rock climbing, motorcycle riding, and loved all things outdoors, both occupationally and recreationally. He was a member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington.
In addition to his wife Autumn and father Keith, he is survived by a son, Beau Harrison; a daughter, Laine Harrison; sister Tia (Joe) Daulton; brothers Karry (Linda) Harrison, Scott (Margaret) Harrison, and Dirk Harrison. Also surviving are ten nieces and nephews who loved him and will miss him.
