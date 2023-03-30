Robert Stephen II Johnson

ROBERT STEPHEN JOHNSON II, 36, succumbed to years of struggling with addiction on March 23, 2023. We believe openness about the circumstances best honors his memory and serves our community, where though addiction is far too common, it is often still stigmatized.
"Stevie," a nickname he hated, so his sister must use it publicly one last time, is not merely a statistic; he is so deeply loved. If you ever need an image to help conjure compassion about this problem in our community, I invite you to think of Stephen and our family. Think of his infectious laugh or his endless witty catchphrases. Each and every person struggling with addiction matters more than anything to someone, like he did to us.
Stephen was born on April 3, 1986, in Huntington, W.Va., to two loving parents, and one very skeptical big sister. He was endlessly inquisitive, as evidenced by the absurd number of times he was stung by bees each summer. He had a photographic memory and was a talented artist. He worked in the service industry after graduating from Cabell Midland High School in 2004, traveling all over the US to Kentucky, California, Florida, and everywhere in between.
He is survived by his mother, Denise Walker, who wears many hats including personal shopper, taxi driver, and whatever you call a person with an enormous amount of love and patience (oh yeah, a mother); his father, Steve Johnson, whose many hats include problem solver, mechanical teacher, protector, and encourager of Stephen's love of horses; his sister, Megan Johnson, whose skepticism never abated due to his skill at being the quintessential "little brother," but who has to admit he made everything so much more fun; and finally, his grandparents Reverend Robert and Marceline Johnson, who could always be relied upon to tell mom "we didn't fight a bit," and provide us with endless support and prayers.
Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved Grandmother Walker, or "Lena Mary" as he always called her, who supplied us with endless frozen Snickers and the best childhood imaginable filled with climbing hills and playing in the creek with no adult supervision.
We will receive family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, with a memorial service to follow. After the memorial, lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome!
We request that instead of flowers, donations be made to River Cities Street Ministry. They provide a hot breakfast, packed lunches, and many other essentials to those in need every Saturday. Checks can be made out to: River Cities Street Ministry c/o Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington, WV 25701 or you may Venmo the Coordinator with a memo referencing Stephen: @vera-gerlach
Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV near Barboursville is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
