Robert Stephen II Johnson
ROBERT STEPHEN JOHNSON II, 36, succumbed to years of struggling with addiction on March 23, 2023. We believe openness about the circumstances best honors his memory and serves our community, where though addiction is far too common, it is often still stigmatized.

"Stevie," a nickname he hated, so his sister must use it publicly one last time, is not merely a statistic; he is so deeply loved. If you ever need an image to help conjure compassion about this problem in our community, I invite you to think of Stephen and our family. Think of his infectious laugh or his endless witty catchphrases. Each and every person struggling with addiction matters more than anything to someone, like he did to us.

