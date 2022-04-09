ROBERT STEPHEN MORGAN, “BOB,” went to his heavenly home where he was reunited with many family and friends on April 6, 2022. His brief battle with cancer showed his courage and strength in facing life’s challenges with a smile and sense of humor. Bob was born in Huntington on April 16, 1951. As a young man he was an avid boxer and competed at very high levels throughout the Tri-State. Following his graduation from Huntington High in 1969, Bob worked as a Community Service Officer (CSO) in Huntington. It was while serving in that position he learned that he wanted to serve the people of Huntington. In March of 1974 he joined the Huntington Police Department, where he proudly served his beloved city until April of 2001.
In 1977, Bob married his beautiful wife, Cam. Together they raised three very exceptional children and helped to raise one very rambunctious nephew. For Bob, they always came first.
Bob’s favorite thing to do in life was to travel with his entire family. As a team, they frequented the mountains and the beach (and even once an adventure that covered most of California). He also enjoyed touring McDonald’s drive-thru lines throughout the country in quest of his favorite beverage, two large sugar-free vanilla iced coffees. Bob loved his grandchildren unconditionally. He was always there for them and never missed a school function or sporting event (even if it was too chilly or something he thought was “boring”). No matter what though, he always had a smile on his face, a big hug for them, and most of the time a special treat from the drug store. Bob was a loyal friend and neighbor to so many, and had so many great friends. Up until he became ill, he and the boys frequently had their luncheons where they’d reminisce about the old days and rag on each other like they always have. His friends were truly his brothers, and he loved them all as such. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Cam, his parents, Junior and Jane, his brothers, Marshall and Bill, and grandson, Mikey. Those left to carry on his fun, loving legacy are: his son, Shawn (Amanda) of Satsuma, FL, his daughters, Melissa Hargis (William) and Cathy Gordon (Weston), all of Huntington, and very special nephew, Stanley Morgan of Charleston; his five grandchildren, Alexis, Makayla, Amaya, Jaxon and Tyson; and his very special friend, Polly. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Bob’s favorite charity, the March of Dimes, at Make a donation (marchofdimes.org), in Bob’s memory. Funeral services will be conducted by Kim Wolfe and Weston Gordon on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time on Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.