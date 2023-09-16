The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Robert Steven Bowers

September 14th, 2023, ROBERT STEVEN BOWERS, 61, of Milton, W.Va., passed peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family and friends. Summer gave way briefly into a cool, clear Fall Day as Rob was welcomed into the arms of the Lord.

He was born February 11, 1962, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Robert V. and Patricia Bowers. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law Philip Cyrus. In addition to his parents, Rob is survived by his loving wife Tressa Cyrus Bowers; one daughter, Jessica Pennington (Don); one son, Dr. Robert C. Bowers (Anna); one brother, Duane Bowers (Karen); father and mother-in-law Jim and Ann Spurlock; grandchildren Ryleigh Pennington, Reese Pennington, Robert E. Bowers, Rebecca Bowers and Rhett Bowers; brothers-in-law Dwayne Cyrus (Lou Ann) and Jim Spurlock, sisters-in-law Barbara Kent (Greg), Mai Sykes (Scot), and Kim Goldie (Ben); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

