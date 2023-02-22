ROBERT T. BAISDEN, 80 of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2023, with family by his side. He was a faithful member of Branchland United Baptist Church and loved to share the news of Jesus with everyone he met. Bob served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Arlie and Ada Baisden; the love of his life Dene Baisden; his daughter, Lisa Baisden; sister Mary Yeager; grandson Justin Baisden and his mother and father-in-law, Macie and Thurman Workman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Rob (Rachelle) Baisden, Jason (Brandy) Baisden, and Brian (Hannah) Baisden; daughter Tina (Dennis) Walker; brother Roby (Betty) Baisden; sister Nancy Workman; his grandchildren, Tre' (Selena), Zeth and Autumn Gibson, William Phillips, Jailyn and Alexa Baisden, Kinley Baisden, Ember (Kevin) Korver, Cole (Erin) Morton; his great-grandchildren, Kayzlyn Gibson, Willow McFann, Leo and Elijah Korver, and Jack Morton. Special family and friends include Sharon (Albert) Clay, Davey (Michelle) Clay, Misty (Tommy) Adkins, Dina (Doug) Adkins, and Gina (Matt) Adkins.
Bob met a lot of new friends at Lincoln Nursing Home and the family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff for taking excellent care of Bob during his time at the facility.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Alan Frye and Rev. Earl Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in Adkins-Frye Cemetery, Little Harts, W.Va., with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
