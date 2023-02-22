Robert T. Baisden
SYSTEM

ROBERT T. BAISDEN, 80 of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2023, with family by his side. He was a faithful member of Branchland United Baptist Church and loved to share the news of Jesus with everyone he met. Bob served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Arlie and Ada Baisden; the love of his life Dene Baisden; his daughter, Lisa Baisden; sister Mary Yeager; grandson Justin Baisden and his mother and father-in-law, Macie and Thurman Workman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Rob (Rachelle) Baisden, Jason (Brandy) Baisden, and Brian (Hannah) Baisden; daughter Tina (Dennis) Walker; brother Roby (Betty) Baisden; sister Nancy Workman; his grandchildren, Tre' (Selena), Zeth and Autumn Gibson, William Phillips, Jailyn and Alexa Baisden, Kinley Baisden, Ember (Kevin) Korver, Cole (Erin) Morton; his great-grandchildren, Kayzlyn Gibson, Willow McFann, Leo and Elijah Korver, and Jack Morton. Special family and friends include Sharon (Albert) Clay, Davey (Michelle) Clay, Misty (Tommy) Adkins, Dina (Doug) Adkins, and Gina (Matt) Adkins.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you