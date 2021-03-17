ROBERT TIMOTHY ADAMS, 69, of Huntington, husband of Sue Nibert Adams, died March 15 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He worked in demolition. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 19 at River Cities Community Church, Huntington. A gathering will take place after the service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

