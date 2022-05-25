ROBERT TODD McBRIDE JR., 29, of Huntington, son of Michelle Lytle McBride Ruggles and Robert Todd McBride, Sr., died May 4 in Huntington. He was a cook and driver for Giovanni's Pizza, Hurricane, W.Va. Memorial service will be at noon May 28 at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington. Donations may be made to Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, to help with funeral expenses.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Noah Thompson returns to hometown as 'American Idol' finalist
- Noah Thompson named the newest ‘American Idol’
- British Invasion greets guests at St. Mary’s Gala
- Marshall’s Tamar Slay resigns from position as Herd’s assistant coach
- Noah Thompson to sing for chance at ‘American Idol’ title
- Cabell Midland strings, stagecraft teacher retires, shares lifetime of music
- Dreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited schedule
- Summer Camps for Kids 2022
- Police roundup: Huntington man dies in head-on crash
- Dreamland Pool needs lifeguards; concession, maintenance workers
Collections
- Photos: St. Mary's Gala
- Photos: Cabell Midland High School prom
- Photos: American Idol finalist Noah Thompson returns home for a parade and free concert
- Photos: Fairfield community reveals mural at Unlimited Future Inc.
- Photos: Star Wars Weekend in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2022
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2022 Commencement Exercises
- Photos: Girls on the Run Celebration 5K
- Photos: Pancake Festival
- Photos: Spring Hill Elementary Principal Pamela Bailey honored during retirement celebration