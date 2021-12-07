ROBERT VINSON LUTHER JR., 72, of Glenwood, died Dec. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, and his wife, SUSAN DAWN LUTHER, 70, died Dec. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a truck driver, and she worked in the bursar's office at Marshall University. A funeral service for both will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Parsons Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.    

