ROBERT “BOB” WOOD, 73, of Milton, died December 23, 2020, after an extended illness, in the Hospice House of Huntington. He was born February 2, 1947, in Hurricane, W.Va., and preceded in death by his parents, Norman Wood and Mary Jean Hill Wood. Bob graduated from Milton High School and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Huntington Alloys with 25 years of service. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Wood (Leslie) Womack; niece, Christy Womack (Dwight) Gibson; great-niece, Kelsi Lynn Gibson; and his beloved cat, “Smoky.” Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery. Please visit www.allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.

