ROBERTA ANN FINLEY HARDEBECK, 102, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Fla. She was born January 28, 1919, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry W. and Sara Teresa Miller Finley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Williamson, W.Va.; burial at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family suggests memorials to Journey’s End Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 220163, Glenwood, FL 32722; phone 386-804-3131; info@journeysendsanctuary.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you