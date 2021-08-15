ROBERTA ANN FINLEY HARDEBECK, 102, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Fla. She was born January 28, 1919, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry W. and Sara Teresa Miller Finley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Williamson, W.Va.; burial at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family suggests memorials to Journey’s End Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 220163, Glenwood, FL 32722; phone 386-804-3131; info@journeysendsanctuary.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
