ROBERTA ELLEN NELSON ADKINS, 86 of Huntington, WV died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born August 28, 1936, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert H. "Bob" Nelson and Tenna Finley Nelson. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 65 years, Carl Edward Adkins; a son, Robert Edward "Ed" Adkins; four sisters, Glenna Fetty, Pauline Maynard, Nellie Horn, Margie Arthur; and a brother, Robert Henry Nelso, Jr. Survivors include a sister, Rosalee Boyes of Wayne, W.Va.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Adkins of Green Camp, Ohio; a grandson, Ronald Adkins (Tonda) of Kenton, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Adkins and Devin Adkins; five great- great-grandchildren, Kairi, Traeh, Draysin, Draylynn, Drayleona; a special niece, Julie Maynard and special nephew Ronnie Horn, both whom cared for her for the last several years; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their exceptional care. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
