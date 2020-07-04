Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERTA LOUISE FLOYD, 78, of Huntington, passed away on June 30, 2020, at the Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Roberta was born on June 21, 1942, in New York City, NY, to the late Warren and Barbara Manley Walsh. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Floyd; one brother, Warren Walsh Jr.; and a sister, Peggy Jones. She is survived by six children, Larry (Denise) Floyd, Charles (Karen) Floyd, Mike (Kathy) Floyd, Vera Quinn, Robert Floyd and David Floyd; and a multitude of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

