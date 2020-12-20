ROBERTA WEBB RATCLIFF, 98, of Ceredo, entered into life abundant on Dec. 18, 2020, at home. She was born June 22, 1922, to Cullie and Sallie Williamson Webb, of Fort Gay, W.Va. She was predeceased by James “Jimmy” Ratcliff Jr., her husband of 59 years, and a beloved daughter, Julie Burgess. Also predeceasing her were her four sisters, Christina, Vandetta, Fontella and Teresa. Left to cherish her memory is her son, C.K. “Connie” Ratcliff of Ceredo, and her daughters, Myra Haught of Huntington, and Becky Moses and husband Bob of Kenova, with whom she made her home. Grandchildren include Helen Marie (David) May, Joe (Leigh) Ratcliff, Ramona (Howard) Hensley, Candi (David) Burger, Courtney Burgess (Tony), Brock Haught, Jason (Tina) Haught, Rusty (Suzanne) Metz and Amber Conger. She also had twelve great-grandchildren, Keifer, Joey, Skyler, Lexie, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Sierra, Kennedy, Bryson, Olivia, Lily and Emily. Roberta was an LPN and worked in local hospitals, ending her career as a private duty nurse. She was a longtime member of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Kenova. She loved God, her family and Elvis (mostly in that order). She enjoyed quilting, sewing, embroidery, reading and canning. She had a sassy wit and kept her family laughing at her “Roberta-isms.” Roberta was one of a kind, and she will be missed by those who loved her. But if you cry too much for her, she would tell you, “The more you cry, the less you pee.” Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Zach Johnson Tuesday, December 22, at 2 p.m. at the church located at 848 13th St., Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please observe COVID-19 guidelines, and masks are required. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Home Health and Darcy of Hospice of Huntington and her caregiver and friend, Kayla Dunfee. Reger Funeral Home has the privilege of serving our family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
