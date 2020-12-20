ROBIN THEOBALD HITE, 83, of Belleair Beach, Florida, formerly of Barboursville, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died December 13, 2020, in Largo, Florida. Interment will follow at Columbarium at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was born November 28, 1937, in Grayson, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Louise Strother Theobald and Thomas Dudley Theobald Jr. Among her proud activities was that of a genealogist for the National Strother Family Society. She published several books for the society. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Lawrence Ely Hite, and four children, Gretchen Kaufmann and husband David of Summertown, Tenn., Strother Jett and husband Lee of Charlotte, N.C., Sarah Whitt and husband Charles of Scottown, Ohio, and Jan King and husband David of Salt Rock. She was preceded in death by her son, Ely Whittaker Hite. Robin will be remembered for her strong faith, which guided her throughout her life. Memorials may be directed to Blue Rock Baptist Church c/o Mrs. Kenneth Forbes, 140 Dovers Branch Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.

