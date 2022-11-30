Rocferd Adkins
SYSTEM

ROCFERD ADKINS, 91 of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 6, 1931, to the late Lee and Georgie Adkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, spending 14 months as a soldier in the Korean War. He later moved to Ohio with his late wife Garnet and began working for General Motors, where he retired after 30 years of service. It was during this time, on October 9, 1965, he became a born-again Christian, the most important decision he would ever make.

In addition to his parents and wife Garnet, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty, brothers Aster, Chester, and Roscoe Adkins, sisters Hester A. Grubb, Leona A. Dowd, Norma Bird, Lorenie Adkins, stepson W. Wayne (Pete) Adkins.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you