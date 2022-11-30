ROCFERD ADKINS, 91 of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 6, 1931, to the late Lee and Georgie Adkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, spending 14 months as a soldier in the Korean War. He later moved to Ohio with his late wife Garnet and began working for General Motors, where he retired after 30 years of service. It was during this time, on October 9, 1965, he became a born-again Christian, the most important decision he would ever make.
In addition to his parents and wife Garnet, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty, brothers Aster, Chester, and Roscoe Adkins, sisters Hester A. Grubb, Leona A. Dowd, Norma Bird, Lorenie Adkins, stepson W. Wayne (Pete) Adkins.
Surviving are his stepchildren Janice (Ray) Adkins, Phyllis Adkins, Sharon (Eddie) Brunty, Patsy Adkins and Pat Smith, Blane (Melissa) Adkins; eight step-grandchildren, 13 step- great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral service. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Ray Adkins officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PATRICK ALVIN KIRBY, 61 of Huntington died Nov. 23. There will be no services. Wallace Funer…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.